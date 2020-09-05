Ponce was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site after Friday's doubleheader.
This move was a formality, as Ponce was the designated 29th man for Friday's doubleheader. He started the nightcap against the Reds and served up two homers in four innings, though he limited the total damage to three runs and escaped with a no-decision. The right-hander had four strikeouts against one walk and has positioned himself for another spot start or two before the end of the year with a respectable 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 innings for the Pirates this season.