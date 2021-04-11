General manager Ben Cherington said Ponce (forearm) is scheduled to pitch a three-inning simulated game this week at the Pirates' alternate site, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates plan to have Ponce get stretched out for starting duty, so expect him to complete at least two or three simulated games before clearing him to return from the forearm injury that he sustained late in spring training. Since Ponce still has minor-league options remaining, the Pirates could elect to send him to Triple-A Indianapolis once he's healthy if the organization is satisfied with its existing rotation options.