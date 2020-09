Ponce allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ponce gave up his only run of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo homer, so while he would exit the game with a 1-0 deficit, he managed to keep his team in the game. He's unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation after serving as the 29th man Monday.