The Pirates will recall Ponce from their alternate training site to the start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Expect the Pirates to designate Pence as their 29th man for the twin bill, with the right-hander likely to head back to the alternate site following the second game. Ponce has previously made two starts for Pittsburgh, covering 9.2 innings between those outings and giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks.