Ponce is expected to be called up to start Tuesday against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ponce made his big-league debut last season, making three starts and two relief appearances. His 3.18 ERA in 17 innings came with a 6.66 FIP, as he allowed five homers and produced an unconvincing 12:6 K:BB. He has a 5.40 ERA through two starts and one relief appearance at the Triple-A level this year.