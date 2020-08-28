Ponce (1-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday in the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Ponce made his first start in the major leagues and worked efficiently, requiring just 77 pitches to retire 17 batters. He allowed four baserunners across his first two innings of work, but induced a pair of double plays to get out of trouble. He settled in from there, allowing just three hits across his last 3.2 innings of work. The club's plans for Ponce are not immediately clear, though he worked as a reliever earlier in the season and may be called upon to make a spot start again on September 4 -- when the team has another doubleheader on the schedule.