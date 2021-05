Ponce (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday versus the Cubs after surrendering four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk across five innings.

The 27-year-old limited Chicago to a solo homer from Joc Pederson through four frames, but he allowed three more runs during the fifth inning, including another home run from Pederson. Ponce may not receive another turn through the starting rotation with Trevor Cahill (calf) not expected to spend much time on the injured list.