Pirates' Cole Tucker: Assigned to minors camp
The Pirates reassigned Tucker to their minor-league camp Monday.
Unsurprisingly, Tucker was a bit green while attending his first big-league spring training, recording only one hit in 11 at-bats while striking out five times in Grapefruit League action. The rough spring doesn't alter Tucker's standing as a high-end prospect in the organization and one of the top infield prospects in all of the minors, with the 21-year-old's blend of size and athleticism making him a decent bet to become a double-digit steals and home runs contributor once he reaches majority in the big leagues. Look for Tucker to open the 2018 campaign at Double-A Altoona, with a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis likely to arrive midseason if he performs up to expectations.
