Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Tucker (hand) has been cleared to resume all hitting activities, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Tomczyk didn't reveal whether Tucker is still facing any limitations with his fielding, but considering the 24-year-old is dealing with a bruise on his left (non-throwing) hand, he shouldn't be sidelined for too much longer. Tucker has been held out of the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup since he was scratched with the hand contusion ahead of a March 3 game against the Rays.