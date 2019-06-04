Tucker will start at shortstop and bat seventh Tuesday against Atlanta.

He's off to a rough start offensively (.190/.227/.305) but is hitting .333 in his last 21 at-bats. Tucker has struggled out of the No. 8 spot with a .099 batting average in 71 at-bats, but is hitting .383 (13-for-34) anywhere else in the lineup. The shortstop is slated to hit seventh against Max Fried and the Braves on Tuesday. He's started only three of eight games during his recent hot stretch due to the improved play of fellow infielder Kevin Newman. Newman is set to play third base Tuesday.

