Tucker will start at shortstop and serve as the Pirates' leadoff man Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

The Pirates deployed Tucker as their leadoff hitter in his first two big-league starts over the weekend, but both of those assignments came while typical table setter Adam Frazier sat out with a back injury. Frazier has since returned to action and will merely be receiving Thursday off for rest purposes, so Tucker's move atop the lineup once again appears to be a temporary arrangement.