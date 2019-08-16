Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports. He is not in the lineup for Game 1 of this weekend's series.

Tucker notched a pair of hits in each of his last two games at Triple-A, but on the whole his performance since his early-June demotion leaves a lot to be desired. He hit .250/.333/.370 with five home runs and six steals in 54 games over that span. His stolen-base potential is the top selling point in fantasy, so if it seems like he is going to be playing regularly, he could be a cheap source of steals in deep leagues. If Pittsburgh is willing to either move Adam Frazier to the outfield or move him to a bench role, then Tucker and Kevin Newman could handle the middle infield down the stretch.