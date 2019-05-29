Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Tucker had started the Pirates' last two games, but that was likely a result of second baseman Adam Frazier being unavailable due to a foot injury. With Frazier cleared to start in the series finale, Kevin Newman will shift over to the other middle-infield spot, leaving no room for Tucker. The rookie is hitting a woeful .097/.138/.161 in May and could soon be headed back to the minors.