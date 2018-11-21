Tucker was added to the 40-man roster by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Tucker ended the 2018 campaign at Double-A Altoona, hitting .259 with five home runs and 44 RBI, although his 20.1 percent strikeout rate is certainly a concern. He'll need to make more contact moving forward, especially since he's failed to demonstrate much power throughout his minor-league career.