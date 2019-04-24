Tucker went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

He has two hits (both doubles) in his last 10 at-bats after belting a homer in his debut. In a somewhat surprising move, Tucker was pinch hit for by Jung Ho Kang with two outs and the tying runner on second base. The switch-hitting shortstop, who averaged 22 steals in the minors, is still looking for his first stolen base at the major-league level.

