Manager Derek Shelton said that he considers Tucker (concussion) an infielder even though the 24-year-old played nearly exclusively in the outfield in 2020, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The manager added that Tucker could play either second base or shortstop. He slashed .220/.252/.275 with one homer and one stolen base in 116 plate appearances. While Tucker made a mostly smooth transition into the outfield, his ineffectiveness at the plate (including a 5:31 BB:K) draws into question the long-term viability of his potential role as a starter, regardless of where he plays on the diamond.