Tucker (knee) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tucker apparently picked up a left knee injury earlier in the week; while the issue isn't serious enough to require surgery, it will keep him sidelined for the final five games of the season. The 23-year-old rookie appeared in 56 games with the Pirates this season, slashing .211/.266/.361 with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs.