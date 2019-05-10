Tucker went 0-for-2 against St. Louis on Thursday, dropping his batting average to .189 in 53 at-bats.

He holds a 3:19 BB:K and has looked overmatched at the plate. Tucker has provided stellar defense, but the team needs at least a modicum of offense for him to continue seeing playing time. With Kevin Newman playing well over the last week, it wouldn't be surprising to find Tucker riding the bench more frequently or even moving back to Triple-A. He still has a bright future, but he's mostly struggled since hitting a home run in his MLB debut.