Pirates' Cole Tucker: Downward trend continues
Tucker went 0-for-2 against St. Louis on Thursday, dropping his batting average to .189 in 53 at-bats.
He holds a 3:19 BB:K and has looked overmatched at the plate. Tucker has provided stellar defense, but the team needs at least a modicum of offense for him to continue seeing playing time. With Kevin Newman playing well over the last week, it wouldn't be surprising to find Tucker riding the bench more frequently or even moving back to Triple-A. He still has a bright future, but he's mostly struggled since hitting a home run in his MLB debut.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...