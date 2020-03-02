Pirates' Cole Tucker: Early returns promising
Tucker went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and his first stolen base of the spring Sunday.
He's off to a nice Grapefruit League start, batting .357 in 14 at-bats while playing stellar defense. Even so, it's unlikely he breaks camp with Pittsburgh barring an injury to starting middle infielders Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier. The 23-year-old switch-hitter slashed .261/.346/.413 with eight homers and 11 steals at Triple-A last season after struggling (.211 in 147 AB) in limited time with the Bucs. He averaged 41 stolen bases in his two most-recent minor-league seasons, an area where he eventually could become a fantasy contributor.
