Pirates' Cole Tucker: Earns spring invite
Tucker (hand) will attend big-league spring training with the Pirates as a non-roster invitee, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Even after the Pirates upgraded their farm system this offseason following the trades of Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen to the Astros and Giants, respectively, Tucker remains one of the top prospects in the organization. The 21-year-old's 2017 campaign was derailed by a fractured thumb and hand, but the switch-hitting shortstop should enter spring training at full strength. Though the Pirates believe the athletic Tucker possesses the skills to lock down an everyday middle-infield role in the majors, he'll likely have to showcase more power in the upper minors before Pittsburgh seriously entertains a promotion.
