Pirates' Cole Tucker: Easing into spring action
Tucker (hand) is 1-for-4 (.250) with a double in two Grapefruit League games.
Tucker, one of the Pirates' top prospects, is back to full health after ending the 2017 season on the shelf with a fractured hand. Injuries have prevented him from truly breaking out as a prospect, but the 21-year-old still possesses quite the intriguing skillset for his age. He's expected to report to the upper minors in 2018 for some more seasoning.
