Pirates' Cole Tucker: Goes deep in win
Tucker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-2 victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The homer was a feel-good moment for Tucker, who is from the Phoenix area and was playing in front of his family. This was Tucker's first home run and RBI since his debut April 20. Unfortunately, he's largely struggled since then, and he's hitting just .100 in May. But the Pirates don't have a whole lot of other options at shortstop, so Tucker will probably keep seeing playing time. He's hitting .182 with five extra-base hits, four RBI and seven runs in 66 at-bats.
