Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Tucker will hit the bench for the third time in five games while Kevin Newman steps in as the Pirates' starting shortstop. Though 18 games in May, Tucker has gone 5-for-52 (.096 average) while striking out in 28.6 percent of his plate appearances. The 22-year-old's recent downturn in playing time could be a precursor to an eventual demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis.