Tucker is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Tucker had started all but one game since making his big-league debut April 20, but he will sit for the second time Saturday. Since homering and knocking in two runs in his first MLB game, Tucker has not registered another tally in either category and has just 10 hits over 17 games. Kevin Newman will start at shortstop Saturday in Tucker's place.

