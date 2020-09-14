Tucker went 0-for-2 with a walk in an 11-0 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

He's hitting .200 (6-for-30) with no extra-base hits or stolen bases in September. Tucker played three innings at shortstop in Sunday's blowout, moving to the infield for the first time in 2020. The 24-year-old averaged 41 stolen bases in the minor leagues in 2017 and 2018, but has swiped just one bag in 90 MLB contests. He slashed .266/.339/.374 in parts of six minor league campaigns, but if he doesn't steal then his fantasy value is limited.