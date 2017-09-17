General manager Neal Huntington announced Sunday that the Pirates are "remaining optimistic" that Tucker (hand) will return to play in the Arizona Fall League this season, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tucker has been on the minor-league disabled list since Sept. 9 with a fractured left hand after having his hand stepped on during a game. The timeline for his return is still unclear, but the Pirates remain hopeful that he'll be able to suit up sometime during the Arizona Fall League that runs through October and November.