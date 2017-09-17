Pirates' Cole Tucker: Hopes to play in AFL this year
General manager Neal Huntington announced Sunday that the Pirates are "remaining optimistic" that Tucker (hand) will return to play in the Arizona Fall League this season, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tucker has been on the minor-league disabled list since Sept. 9 with a fractured left hand after having his hand stepped on during a game. The timeline for his return is still unclear, but the Pirates remain hopeful that he'll be able to suit up sometime during the Arizona Fall League that runs through October and November.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...