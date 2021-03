Tucker has been scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Rays due to a left hand contusion.

Tucker was initially scheduled to start at shortstop against the Rays on Wednesday, but he'll no longer be able to do so due to his hand injury. Wilmer Difo will now bat second, while Oneil Cruz will take over at shortstop while batting fifth. It's not yet clear when Tucker will be able to return to action.