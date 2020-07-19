Tucker doubled in his lone at-bat against the Indians on Saturday.

The natural shortstop played second base Saturday. General manager Ben Cherington was interviewed during the AT&amp;T SportsNet broadcast and said that he felt Tucker was athletic enough to learn the three outfield positions without affecting his ability to serve as a middle infielder. Tucker hit well during spring training and Pittsburgh appears to be looking for ways to get his bat into the lineup, especially with Gregory Polanco (virus) out.

