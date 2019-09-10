Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double against San Francisco on Monday.

The start was just his second in September. Despite swiping 82 bags in his last two minor-league campaigns, he's yet to attempt a stolen base with Pittsburgh. While the 23-year-old figures prominently into the team's future plans, he'll need to improve his offense. Tucker is slashing .200/.265/.320 with two homers in 137 plate appearances.

