Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

His fifth-inning shot off Derek Holland ended up effectively being a walkoff homer when the game was called due to rain before the sixth inning was completed. Tucker hit leadoff in his MLB debut, and while he might not keep that spot in the lineup once the Bucs' battered outfield gets healthy, the 22-year-old has a top-of-the-order skill set, posting a .415 OBP and five steals in six attempts through 13 games at Triple-A before his promotion.

