Tucker, who has started eight of the last 11 games, figures to see continued steady playing time following Friday's trade of center fielder Jarrod Dyson.

Tucker is batting .323 in 31 at-bats since Aug. 14. He's looked more comfortable defensively in center field, too. With Dyson dealt to the White Sox, Tucker should get the majority of starts in center, though recent waiver pickup Anthony Alford could also see the occasional start. The team also recalled outfielder Jason Martin on Friday. While Tucker has looked better at the plate recently, he still has just three extra-base hits and one stolen base in 63 total plate appearances.