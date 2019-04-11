Tucker went 3-for-5 with his second homer of the season Wednesday.

Playing above the Double-A level for the first time, Tucker is off to a fine start, slashing .321/.387/.607 in his first 28 at-bats. He won the AFL Stenson Award by hitting .370 for Surprise and then collected seven hits (including four extra-base hits) in 18 spring training at-bats. Tucker carries a reputation of speed and defense, but the 22-year-old switch-hitting shortstop seems to be adding all-around play to his resume. He could make his MLB debut in 2019, but the Pirates are quick to consider service time before promoting promising prospects.