Tucker went 3-for-5 with his second homer of the season Wednesday.

Playing above the Double-A level for the first time, Tucker is off to a fine start, slashing .321/.387/.607 in his first 28 at-bats. He won the AFL Stenson Award by hitting .370 for Surprise and then collected seven hits (including four extra-base hits) in 18 spring training at-bats. Tucker carries a reputation of speed and defense, but the 22-year-old switch-hitting shortstop seems to be adding all-around play to his resume. He could make his MLB debut in 2019, but the Pirates are quick to consider service time before promoting promising prospects.

More News
Our Latest Stories