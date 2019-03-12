The Pirates optioned Tucker to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Tucker followed up an underwhelming 2018 campaign at Double-A Altoona with a stellar showing in spring training. The 22-year-old went 7-for-18 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI and will look to carry that momentum over to the regular season as he moves up another level on the minor-league ladder. Given the lackluster middle-infield options on the Pirates' major-league roster, Tucker could claim a full-time job in Pittsburgh at some point in the second half.

