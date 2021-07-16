site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2021
Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Tucker joined the major-league roster July 6, and he went 1-for-6 with a strikeout across five appearances. He'll now return to the minors after Phillip Evans (concussion) was reinstated from the injured list Friday.
