Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Jung Ho Kang (side) returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday, leaving Tucker as the odd man out. The move isn't completely surprising, as Tucker struggled with a slash line of .196/.244/.321 and a 28.3 percent strikeout rate in 38 games. Kevin Newman has been much more productive to begin the year and should see the majority of the work at shortstop going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories