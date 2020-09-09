Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

In a roundabout way, Tucker has seemingly lost hold of an everyday role following Ke'Bryan Hayes' promotion to the big leagues last week. With Hayes settling in as the Pirates' regular third baseman, Erik Gonzalez has shifted from the hot corner to shortstop, Kevin Newman has shifted from shortstop to second base, and Adam Frazier has moved from the keystone to the outfield. Tucker thus finds himself as the odd man out of the outfield for the second game in a row, with both absences coming against right-handed pitchers. The switch-hitting Tucker should still have a path to playing regularly versus southpaws.