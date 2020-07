Tucker, who was hitless in two at-bats Monday, made his debut in the outfield against the Indians.

He initially played the fifth inning in right field before moving to center, where he made a highlight-reel catch. The versatility could earn him more playing time and more trips to the plate. Tucker holds a career line of .266/.339/.374 in the minors, but he's swiped 137 bases in parts of six seasons.