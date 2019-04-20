The Pirates recalled Tucker from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Tucker's promotion to the big club is now official after multiple Pirates beat writers relayed the news earlier in the day. Pittsburgh also selected the contract of outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Indianapolis, and the prevailing assumption is that Erik Gonzalez (arm) and Starling Marte (knee) will likely be bound for the injured list to facilitate the roster moves. Tucker should immediately step in for Gonzalez as the club's full-time shortstop and could have some intrigue in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues thanks largely to his base-stealing ability.

