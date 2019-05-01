Pirates' Cole Tucker: Reaches base two times Tuesday
Tucker collected two hits in five at-bats against the Rangers on Tuesday. He also scored one run.
The rookie is batting .250 in 36 at-bats with a 2:12 BB:K and has started 10 straight games since his recall. His fantasy calling card is stolen bases, but he's yet to swipe his first bag. After leading off in his first two games, he's batted eighth or ninth six times. Tucker hasn't driven in a run, either, but his defense is very good and he'll likely see steady playing time for the foreseeable future.
