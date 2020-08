Tucker went 3-for-4 with two RBI in a 7-2 win over the Brewers on Friday.

He's made 13 starts in the outfield in 2020 and has yet to play in the infield. If that trend continues, then that would likely lessen his fantasy value for 2021 in many leagues. With veteran center fielder Jarrod Dyson (who is on a one-year contract) struggling at the plate, there's a good chance Tucker will see expanded playing time over the last five weeks of play.