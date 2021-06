Tucker (illness) returned to action over the weekend at Triple-A Indianapolis and made three consecutive starts at shortstop, going 1-for-11 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored across those contests.

Tucker was withheld from the lineup for about a week and a half while he recovered from bronchitis. He appears to have since returned to full strength and should fill an everyday role at Triple-A until the Pirates have another need for an infielder at the big-league level.