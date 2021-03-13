Tucker (thumb) started at shortstop Friday against Toronto and went 1-for-2 with a double.
The game action was Tucker's first since he suffered a thumb injury March 1. He registered a pair of 100-plus mph exit velocities Friday, an area in which he's looking to improve. In 2020, his exit velocity (83.1 mph) and barrels performance (1.7 percent) were among the worst in baseball. Tucker is likely behind Kevin Newman (hamstring) and Erik Gonzalez in the competition for the starting shortstop job, but at least he's seeing time at his natural position instead of learning on the fly in the outfield, like he did last summer.