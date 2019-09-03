Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Cole returns as part of the Pirates' second wave of callups following the conclusion of Indy's season Monday. The 23-year-old had a fair amount of hype surrounding him when he was called up initially in late April, but he ended up being one of the more notable FAAB flops of the season with a .195/.254/.319 line in 123 plate appearances. He was a below-league-average hitter at Triple-A as well and is unlikely to see regular playing time down the stretch.

