Tucker will make his debut in right field and bat ninth Saturday against the Cardinals.

Guillermo Heredia, who started in right field Friday, will move to center field. The Pirates' first-round pick in 2014, Tucker hit three spring training homers. That improvement, combined with an altered swing path, has led the organization to believe he offers untapped offensive potential. Tucker slashed .211/.266/.311 (in 147 at-bats) in his debut for Pittsburgh last season.