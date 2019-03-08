Pirates' Cole Tucker: Shows surprising power
Tucker went 2-for-2 with a pair of homers against the Orioles on Thursday.
The shortstop's power surge included a walk-off homer, which was notable because he's totaled only 17 home runs in four minor-league seasons. Tucker, who holds a career .267/.337/.367 mark in the minors, has averaged 32 stolen bases since turning pro. At 22, the switch-hitter is on the fast track to the major leagues and could make his debut as a September callup.
