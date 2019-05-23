Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sitting in second straight
Tucker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The rookie will head to the bench for the second straight day, affording Kevin Newman another turn at shortstop. Tucker is hitting an anemic .091/.149/.159 through 16 games in May, and the back-to-back benchings could signal that the Pirates are preparing to pull the plug on him as an everyday player.
