Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sitting out Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tucker isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Tucker went 1-for-3 with one strikeout in Game 1 of Friday's twin bill, and he'll take a breather for the nightcap. Anthony Alford will start in center field.
