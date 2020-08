Tucker got the start in center field and hit leadoff Monday, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in a 5-4 loss to the Twins.

The 24-year-old led off the game with a homer, his first of the year, but his inexperience in the outfield showed -- making his first career start in center, Tucker misplayed a Max Kepler line drive into a two-run double in the sixth inning. Tucker's hitting .211 (4-for-19) through seven games with a homer and a steal.