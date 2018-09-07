Pirates' Cole Tucker: Swats leadoff homer
Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in Double-A Altoona's 2-1 loss to Akron in Game 2 of an Eastern League semifinals series.
Tucker's leadoff blast was just his fifth home run of the season, as the infielder's appeal in dynasty formats lies in his stolen-base upside. He's swiped 35 bags in 47 attempts across 133 games with Altoona, but the 22-year-old isn't regarded as a burner on the basepaths and will likely struggle to maintain that level of efficiency against major-league backstops.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...