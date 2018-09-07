Tucker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in Double-A Altoona's 2-1 loss to Akron in Game 2 of an Eastern League semifinals series.

Tucker's leadoff blast was just his fifth home run of the season, as the infielder's appeal in dynasty formats lies in his stolen-base upside. He's swiped 35 bags in 47 attempts across 133 games with Altoona, but the 22-year-old isn't regarded as a burner on the basepaths and will likely struggle to maintain that level of efficiency against major-league backstops.