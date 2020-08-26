Tucker will start in center field and will bat leadoff Wednesday against the Pirates.

The switch-hitting Tucker will be spelling the lefty-hitting Jarrod Dyson in center field with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the hill for Chicago, but the 24-year-old may not have to settle for a short-side platoon role much longer. Tucker is slashing .333/.364/.381 over his last eight games and is viewed as a bigger part of the 7-18 Pirates' future than the 36-year-old Dyson, who is playing on an expiring deal and who has struggled mightily this season (.375 OPS in 55 plate appearances).